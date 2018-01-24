If you’re interested in SUVs, you need to check out this guide into 2018’s top 7-seater, 4×4 motors. Most drivers who are interested in these cars need to know about features like space, practicality and versatility. In collaboration with Lookers , leading motor retailers, we’ve put together a list of the top eight 4x4s for UK driver this year — expect luxury and off-road capability…

1. Audi Q7

If you’re after premium quality interiors and exteriors alongside inspiring off-handling, the Audi Q7 is the seven-seater for you. The Q7’s generous size means there’s a vast amount of space inside – not only can it seat seven very comfortably but, with the rear seats folded, it can also support 770 litres of luggage.

With this impressive 4×4 vehicle, drivers have incredible grip to play with when taking on steep inclines and enduring difficult terrain and weather conditions. What’s more, owners get to enjoy the highly respected Audi quattro all-wheel-drive system.

2. BMW X5

The way the X5 handles is one of its greatest advantages for motorists who appreciate smooth and accurate driving experiences. BMW precision delivers impeccable on-road capability — but don’t worry, it’s very much at home in the mud for those family camping trips, too. Initially introduced in the 1990s and now in its third generation, the X5 effortlessly combines seven seats with off-road capability.

The BMW X5 is the car you want if you’re a family that likes to get out and explore the wild. Hill-descent control is fitted as standard and its high-riding stance gives it good ground clearance. The X5 also provides seven seats and a comfortable ride, as well as economical engines and a high-quality interior.

3. Range Rover Sport

Safety, comfort and functionality sum up the Range Rover Sport. To make each journey pass seamlessly, a large cabin, luxurious materials and array of off-road systems come as standard in each motor. The innovative air suspension and terrain response system fuse to offer compelling on and off-road capability.

What the Range Rover Sport does is merge elegance with substance to create an agile vehicle that impresses its passengers with its hi-tech features. The all-important third row of seats, which accommodate seven passengers comfortably, are optional.

4. Hyundai Santa Fe

Boasting a dynamic drive and comfort from the beginning of your journey until the end, the Hyundai Santa Fe is a multi-talented vehicle with plenty to offer. Arguably headroom may be a little tight in the third row of seats, but there’s still a generous amount of space available. For additional versatility the second and third row of seats are able to be folded flat, extending the boot capacity significantly.

As an SUV, the Hyundai Santa Fe gives you choice to suit your personal requirements, with options for a five-seater or seven-seater vehicle. Overall this is a good buy — comfortable with generous equipment levels make it ideal for families and those who need space.

5. Nissan X-Trail

Class and security personify the magnificent Nissan X-Trail. With class-leading passenger room, the X-Trail offers generous boot space and advanced safety features thanks to an all-new Renault-Nissan vehicle architecture that supports some of the most advanced passive and active systems around.

Seating seven passengers is no problem for the mighty Nissan X-Trail. The X-Trail’s all-wheel-drive set-up features an adaptive 4×4 system which can switch between fuel-saving front-wheel drive, to rear-wheel drive when hard acceleration is required in slippery conditions. Choose from a wide range of engine options that help deliver low running costs.

6. Kia Sorento

What the Kia Sorento motor has over others in the range is its ability to fuse sportiness with space, giving you a capable and comfortable ride for big family journeys.

Four-wheel drive is standard on the Kia Sorento, so it’s ideal if you need an off-road motor that you can use for manual tasks, DIY, and family getaways. The only engine option is a 2.2 litre diesel — although drivers can opt for either an automatic or manual gearbox. What’s more, the interior is upmarket and offers generous amounts of equipment. Now in its third generation, the 4×4 Sorento continues with every iteration to improve and enhance on the original specification.

7. Volvo XC90

The Volvo brand strives for unmatched quality with each iteration — and the XC90 is no exception. One of the best 4×4’s around, it combines a luxurious and spacious interior with a go-anywhere attitude — highly prized by drivers looking for cars in this category.

Despite its size, the Volvo XC90 handles with impeccable ability on a range of terrains. Internally, It’s one of the most spacious of its competitors. However, its seats can be manipulated more easily, which makes it one of the more practical large SUV choices.

8. Volkswagen Touareg

This second-generation Volkswagen Touareg is lighter than its predecessor, boosting its level of efficiency and making this a beautiful machine to operate.

For this car brand, safety is key, and we can see that this area of car manufacturing has been a priority in the Touareg. Volkswagen fitted the Touareg with a range of crash-avoidance systems, including post-collision braking (which brings the car to a stop after an impact), stability control with a trailer-assist function, and all-round airbags (including curtain airbags in the front and rear of the car).

Diesel and hybrid options are also available for the Volkswagen Touareg, depending on your preference.