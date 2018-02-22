Traffic Fury: What’s The Matter With Us?

Leaving aside rage-inducing traffic and motoring matters for the moment, let’s have a quick look at a couple of unrelated, yet still germane, recent events first.

Some sad scumbag was filmed violently stealing a phone from a plucky youngster. Although the police have caught him it doesn’t mean we will get what we want and have him banged up in general population. He’ll no doubt get off with a slapped wrist from a weak beak.

At the same time a mad woman abuses an ambulance crew in the street. She got a modest fine despite having form and restraining orders for this sort of criminal behaviour. No jail cell for her. She must be laughing all the way to the cash point.

There is a malaise in our country…

…And The Relevance To Traffic Is…

That there is something wrong in society and that includes the traffic on our roads. Clearly, not everyone who makes a mistake when driving is anywhere near as bad as the two aforementioned bottom-feeders but if our busy roads and driving standards do not receive proper oversight then standards slip. Everyone knows this yet nothing happens.

Distracted drivers. They use a mobile or other device, fiddle with infotainment or try to eat and drink at the wheel and thus pose a risk to themselves and us. Sure, we can all tut and grumble but, and think on, are we who are virtuous also guilty? The first stone and all that.

Following too closely, hogging the middle lane when the left hand lane is empty and changing lanes without proper observation or signalling. The list goes on: Bad junction discipline, tiredness, going too fast for the conditions and, indeed, too slow; we can all add to the list.

Here’s my latest….

Distracted Relationships In Traffic

Some people like to drive and some like to be driven but that doesn’t stop the latter group nagging the driver about their driving ability, their attention to the job in hand and, if the wounds go deep enough, possibly the circumstances of their birth. Arguing in other words.

If you like to people watch, and you do, you will notice the actions of other folk as we eat up the motorway miles. I have lost count of the number of gesticulating couples or fractious children I’ve seen.

You see, it isn’t just technology that distracts us, it is also our behaviour. From time to time we can all get a bit testy. I’ll bet even nuns will raise their eyes heavenwards from time to time.

How we conduct ourselves inside the car has a telling effect on the driver or driving ability. Have your furious row at the services then all the browsers and coffee drinkers can hear the whole thing. Give the kids plenty to do. Calm down, darling. A sedate driver is a better driver.

Driving standards have dropped because traffic police are as rare as a smile on the face of an EU bureaucrat. We need to stop being selfish and inconsiderate and start policing ourselves. The roads will be better and safer for it. Geoff Maxted