The Treasure Hunter’s Guide To Rare Motors

Amongst car lovers, owning something rare will always bring a sense of envy in your peers. It will make you feel as though you’re driving in a true piece of treasure. And, depending on the car; you could even be driving a piece of history. For example, the Aston Martin Bulldog is an incredibly rare car. Only twenty-five of the cars were made; and, even less are around to today.

Of course, a car this rare will set you back quite a bit. But, there are some much more reasonable options out there to catch your fancy. To help you out, this post will be going through the process of sourcing a buying a car like this.

Finding the perfect car will be the hardest part of the journey. Of course, you may already have an idea of the car you want. But, if you don’t; you should start by looking up some of the rarest cars you can find. Once you have an idea of what you want, you should take to the internet.

Use services like Google to look for the make and model for sale in your country . You may have to keep up the hunt for a long time. But, in the end; it could be worth it. Most garages talk to each other. So, it’s worth asking around when you’re feeling out of luck.

Once you’ve found your car, you will be ready to put an offer down on it. You should already have a good idea of the car’s value. But, to make sure that you’re not being ripped off, you should use a tool like Confused.com’s car value checker. Once you’ve done this, you should use an HPI check to make sure the car isn’t stolen. This can be done through a website like hpicheck.com or you can contact a police line to find out. This will usually cost a small amount to complete; but, it’s worth it.

It’s likely that the car you have found isn’t close to you. On a hunt like this, you have to be prepared to look far out of your way to find what you want. Rare cars are rare because not many people have them. This greatly lowers the chance that one will be nearby; let alone that there will be one for sale. Thankfully, car shipping made simple is everywhere; and, the companies offering these services do it at an affordable price. This is much easier than getting public transport for hundreds of miles.

It’s essential that you get a car like this checked at a garage before you drive it on the road. Most rare cars are old. And, this means that they can have loads of issues that aren’t advertised. Having your car serviced when it first arrives is the best way to ensure that it’s safe. As long as you asked the original owner about issues it might have; you’ll be able to return the car to them.

Hopefully, this will inspire you to make yourself into the talk of the town. Getting a car like this is one of the best ways to make your friends jealous. And, it can even help to boost your self-esteem. Just make sure you don’t get anything too rare; you might burn a very big hole in your pocket!