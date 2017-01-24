Two New Subaru Cars Announced

As I’ve mentioned before, I like a Subaru. They may not be trendy but they are dependable, rugged and well made. Now, Subaru have been pleased to announce that an all-new Subaru XV will make its global debut at the this year’s Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Switzerland from the 7th to the 19th of March.

Fitted, we’re told, with Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, XV is a compact SUV with a personality packed exterior. There’s a teaser image above and I guess it will be on sale in 2018. In the meantime I’m looking forward to re-visiting the current model XV in revised form in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime the latest Subaru BRZ made its public debut at the Autosport International show a couple of weeks ago.

The 2017 BRZ has been updated from top to bottom; exterior, interior, powertrain, suspension and safety, refining, say THE COMPANY, the driving experience whilst enhancing sports car appeal. That’s what we like to hear.

The Coupé shape remains, but is enhanced with a wider, lower stance at the front end. The BRZ’s face is finished off with full-LED headlights, a first for Subaru. New design rear lamps and aerodynamic pedestal spoiler top off the rear of the car, and the wheels are now a 10 spoke aluminium design.

Inside, a 4.2-inch colour LCD multi-information display has been added into the instrument panel. The steering wheel has also been redesigned into a smaller package with different leather to increase the driver’s grip for a more engaging experience, whilst higher quality materials have been used throughout the cabin.

BRZ was built to deliver a linear driving feel, ensuring that the car responds exactly as the driver intended and as I tested HERE. Keeping this concept in mind, the BRZ’s suspension, engine and drivetrain have been further refined to enhance its poised handling and driving experience.

For sporty drivers, the new TRACK mode enhances the stability of the car and allows for more refined accelerator inputs when driving on race circuits. For urban drivers, there is a new type of Hill Start Assist (HSA) to help with uphill starts or downhill reversing.

The new Subaru BRZ will be available in SE Lux trim only with either a manual or automatic transmission from Spring. I for one cannot wait. Geoff Maxted