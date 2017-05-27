Upgrade Your Family’s Ride With The Best Seat Covers For Kids

Whether it’s a minivan, sedan, or a truck to pull an RV, your family vehicle is an essential part of your life and you want it to last for a long time. Using seat covers not only extends the life of your upholstery but also allows you to customize your ride to your family’s unique style. Here are just a few of the reasons CalTrend seat covers are the best option for a family vehicle.

Exceptional Quality Seat Covers



When you’re considering seat covers for your vehicle, it’s essential to choose high-quality options. CalTrend’s custom seat covers can stand up to anything, including all the challenges that kids bring with them. Food and drink spills, muddy shoes, backpacks, and sports gear are no match for the exceptional quality and durability of CalTrend’s fabrics.

CalTrend seat covers reviews rave about some of the most popular fabric choices, such as:

Velour

Dura-Plus

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Leather

NeoSupreme

Wetsuit-like NeoSupreme is one of the best options for active families. This exceptionally durable material keeps your upholstery dry and protected from mud, sand, and other elements. It’s available in numerous bright colors perfect for kids as well as classic neutrals and two-tone styles. CalTrend’s customized manufacturing process ensures your covers for the car seats will fit perfectly in your vehicle so you don’t have to worry about gaps, wrinkles, or tears.

Quick Service Seat Covers



With CalTrend, you can be absolutely sure you are getting the best seat covers available. These seat covers are customized to the exact specifications of your vehicle’s make and model, and are manufactured in California according to rigorous standards. The cutting-edge CAD/CAM design equipment and manufacturing methods ensure your custom-made order will be created and shipped quickly, often within a few days.

Customer Satisfaction

CalTrend is committed to providing high-quality covers to keep your family’s vehicle comfortable and clean. We have over 25 years of experience designing, tailoring, and manufacturing the most reliable seat covers on the market, and we are completely committed to customer satisfaction. Contact us today so we can start creating customized seat covers for your family’s ride.