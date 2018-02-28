Weather: It’s Snow Joke

I do not like snow. On the list of things I do like, which is considerable, snow does not make an appearance, yet it keeps coming back like a dodgy relative. I wish it wouldn’t. Okay, so children might be a bit upset if there was no snow but that’s life and they’ll just have to get used to it.

Snowmaggedon!

With wearying inevitability, when bad weather threatens, the media seems to be affected by some form of mass hysteria. They appear to enjoy issuing threats and inducing panic buying. At the time of posting this, we have had about a week of dire warnings. Ten centimetres of snow! That’s about four inches. When it’s four feet deep is the time to worry.

This nation has experienced that sort of snow, long ago, without the high technology of today and we still coped. We have lost that pioneering spirit. We have been encouraged to live in fear of our climate, like mice. Our grandparents, who had to simply get on with it, would laugh in the face of this week’s Snowmaggedon and put on a nice warm cardy. It’s not Snowmaggedon, it’s just weather and we seem incapable of dealing with it.

Our State

In the UK the authorities declare that they are ready for it. Regardless, we have reached the stage whereby trains, appointments, deliveries and the like get cancelled just in case. This is symptomatic of the state we’re in. Now that the lunatics have truly taken over the asylum, the lunacy is affecting all areas of our lives.

Although some areas have already been dumped on, at the time of writing this there has been no snow in my neighbourhood, save a few flurries, although some is threatened in the next couple of days. I won’t even be bothered if there’s four inches or more of snow because this week’s test vehicle is the estimable new Mitsubishi ASX (Above. Review soon) with four-wheel drive plus lock. I’ll be able to get about if I have to, but I will be taking extra care.

And here’s why…

Bad Weather Driving Standards

I often grumble about the falling level of driving standards in this country. People are forgetting how to drive properly and if we drive in bad weather we should rightly be double cautious about some other road users. Four inches of snow in Britain can cause chaos on our highways and byways.

So although I think that the media must take the blame for all the panic, it is certainly the case that we need to think seriously every time we take out a vehicle in any sort of bad weather. There are ‘rules’ for snow. So, here’s some…

Suggestions For Bad Weather Driving

Think about the safest possible way to get to your destination. The main roads are often cleared and gritted, but, if you can, avoid travelling on quieter roads or country lanes as these are less likely to be attended to by cash-strapped councils. Ditches welcome stupid drivers.

Before setting off, don’t forget to brush off snow piled on the roof and bonnet as it will fall and blow on to the windscreen or the vehicle behind. How often do we see that? How many times have we seen cars driving along with an urgent snow delivery on the roof like luggage?

Pull away gently from stationary and avoid revving the engine and thus spinning the wheels. If road conditions are icy and you drive a manual, move off in a higher gear rather than first gear for the same reason. Stay in a higher gear to avoid wheel spin.

Do not drive fast! How many occasions do we hear about motorway pile-ups because people were driving way too quickly for the conditions? A lot, that’s how many. Never drive too fast that you risk losing control, but avoid driving so slowly that you risk losing momentum, especially on hills or inclines. Double, at least, your stopping distance from the vehicle in front of you. This will give you more time to slow down without relying on your brakes.

I know I’m preaching. I know I am stating the bleeding obvious but the fact is, on our roads in our modern cars we are complacent. I don’t think we should cower behind closed doors every time some flickering TV pundit or rabid headline writer with an overheated imagination gets a buzz out of delivering bad weather news. That’s just daft. The fact is though that the collective ‘we’ are driving badly. Accidents statistics are rising. At the very least think about the emergency services who have to go out to save us from ourselves. Don’t be a statistic. Geoff Maxted